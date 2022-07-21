Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Price Performance
Shares of TAYO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
About Taylor Consulting
