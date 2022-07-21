Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Price Performance

Shares of TAYO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

