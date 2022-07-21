Twitter (TWTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twitter stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.18 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twitter by 110.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 146.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 95,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 80,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

