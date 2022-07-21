American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Set at $184.00 by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a $184.00 price target by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

American Express stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



