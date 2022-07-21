Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY22 guidance at $13.70-14.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.49. Teleflex has a one year low of $235.58 and a one year high of $405.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teleflex by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after buying an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Teleflex by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teleflex by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

