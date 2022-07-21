Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HLI opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.