CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

