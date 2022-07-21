CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

