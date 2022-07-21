Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a $89.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.