Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Colliers Securities Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given a $92.00 price target by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

ELS stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

