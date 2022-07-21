Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) vs. Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Critical Analysis

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Archon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $42.32 million 5.89 $12.45 million $0.35 21.06

This table compares Archon and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Archon and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Archon.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Archon on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.