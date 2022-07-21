Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Set at $26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE FLR opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

