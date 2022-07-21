GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

