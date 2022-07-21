Head to Head Survey: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 92.06 -$13.89 million ($0.59) -3.24 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.22 $4.13 million ($0.11) -205.16

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nemaura Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.27%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.87%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -401.85% -47.70% Anika Therapeutics -1.09% -0.92% -0.75%

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

