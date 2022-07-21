Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) PT Lowered to GBX 346

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 425 ($5.08) to GBX 346 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.56) to GBX 650 ($7.77) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Team17 Group stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.