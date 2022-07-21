Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) PT Lowered to GBX 346

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 425 ($5.08) to GBX 346 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.56) to GBX 650 ($7.77) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Team17 Group stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.