MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $98.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

