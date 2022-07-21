THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

THG Stock Up 163,633.3 %

Shares of THGPF opened at 0.98 on Tuesday. THG has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

