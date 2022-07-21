St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,370 ($16.38) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,205 ($14.41) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,581.71.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

