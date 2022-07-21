VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Price Target Raised to CHF 290 at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VAT Group Price Performance
VTTGF opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.46. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $221.00 and a 12 month high of $485.81.
VAT Group Company Profile
