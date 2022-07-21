VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Price Target Raised to CHF 290 at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTTGF opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.46. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $221.00 and a 12 month high of $485.81.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

