OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given a $40.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) received a $40.00 price target from investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

