Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Set at $270.00 by Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) received a $270.00 target price from investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $276.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

