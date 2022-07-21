Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Set at $270.00 by Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) received a $270.00 target price from investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $276.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
