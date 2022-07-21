Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Costa Group Stock Performance
Shares of Costa Group stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
Costa Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.