DTE Energy (DTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $5.80-6.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

DTE opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.