Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY22 guidance at $3.00-3.40 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $66.12.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
