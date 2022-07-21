MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Set at $103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given a $103.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.