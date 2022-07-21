3M (NYSE:MMM) Given a $157.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $157.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

Insider Activity

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

