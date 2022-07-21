Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Set at $210.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been given a $210.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LII. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LII opened at $220.96 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

