General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) received a $260.00 price objective from investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.09. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $185.06 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
