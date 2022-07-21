General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) received a $260.00 price objective from investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.09. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $185.06 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

