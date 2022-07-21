Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Set at $18.00 by B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given a $18.00 price objective by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBI. Cowen dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:HBI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

