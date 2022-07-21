Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Set at $18.00 by B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given a $18.00 price objective by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on HBI. Cowen dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:HBI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
