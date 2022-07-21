Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.