Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCHPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,700.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $71.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

