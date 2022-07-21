Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Decreases By 24.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.50.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

