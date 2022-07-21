Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.68

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.68 and traded as high as C$52.21. Open Text shares last traded at C$52.04, with a volume of 307,746 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.