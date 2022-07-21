Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

