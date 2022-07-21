Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $305.90

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.90 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 309.20 ($3.70). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,129,974 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,495.88.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

