Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.71. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1,713,010 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$466.72 million and a P/E ratio of -49.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
