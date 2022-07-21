China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares trading hands.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

