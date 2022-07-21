Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $270.20

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.20 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 285.80 ($3.42). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.41), with a volume of 41,811 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.28 million and a PE ratio of 537.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.
About Palace Capital
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
