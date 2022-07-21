Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $270.20

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.20 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 285.80 ($3.42). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.41), with a volume of 41,811 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.28 million and a PE ratio of 537.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Palace Capital Increases Dividend

About Palace Capital

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

(Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

