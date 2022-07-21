XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $5.27. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 36,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XBiotech Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 144.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XBiotech during the first quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 40.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

