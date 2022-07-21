Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.98. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 131,399 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

