UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and traded as low as $42.17. UCB shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 37,468 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBJY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($112.12) to €106.00 ($107.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($95.96) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($123.23) to €120.00 ($121.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($95.96) to €87.00 ($87.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

UCB Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

UCB Cuts Dividend

About UCB

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

