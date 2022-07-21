Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) & Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Financial Comparison

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Brambles has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brambles and Showa Denko Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.21 billion 2.09 $526.10 million N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Profitability

Brambles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Showa Denko Materials.

This table compares Brambles and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brambles and Showa Denko Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 2 0 1 0 1.67 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Brambles beats Showa Denko Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Showa Denko Materials

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

