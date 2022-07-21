Reviewing Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 98.44 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.44 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Satellogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Satellogic has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Satellogic and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Satellogic currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Satellogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12%

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Satellogic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

