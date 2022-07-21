Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 10.13 $22.49 million $0.86 42.56 American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.65 $35.49 million $0.40 163.00

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Campus Communities 0 5 1 0 2.17

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $61.59, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.50% 4.90% 3.02% American Campus Communities 6.00% 1.81% 0.75%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats American Campus Communities on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

