Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) vs. Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head to Head Contrast

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almost Never Films and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $340,000.00 N/A -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -2.63 Torrid $1.28 billion 0.39 -$29.94 million ($0.17) -28.29

Almost Never Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Almost Never Films, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Almost Never Films and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Torrid has a consensus price target of $16.94, indicating a potential upside of 252.23%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A N/A -77.41% Torrid -1.47% -45.44% 16.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Torrid on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc. is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

