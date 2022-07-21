Analyzing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 5.96 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.53 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Versus Systems and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Versus Systems and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 567.56%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

