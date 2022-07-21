Comparing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -4,126.45% -118.49% -82.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PepGen and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PepGen presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.49%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 209.77%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than PepGen.

70.5% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepGen and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$27.28 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $6.69 million 148.10 -$348.10 million ($2.45) -2.80

PepGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

PepGen beats TG Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

