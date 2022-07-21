Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after buying an additional 126,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $76,424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

