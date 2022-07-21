Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $172.62 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

