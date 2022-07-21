Critical Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01% X Financial 21.82% 20.05% 10.33%

Risk & Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 2.87 $135.44 million $1.64 17.49 X Financial $569.07 million 0.26 $129.52 million $2.16 1.26

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upstart and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 4 7 2 0 1.85 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $89.69, indicating a potential upside of 212.73%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

Upstart beats X Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

