Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Financial Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boxed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% LightInTheBox 1.47% 10.57% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.14%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.77 -$69.22 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.29 $13.13 million $0.05 22.60

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Boxed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.