Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.58.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

