Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.58.
TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.